World Cup 2022 : Ghana will go far in the tournament- Black Stars mgmt member predicts 

Black Stars Management Committee Vice chairman Akwasi Agyeman says he is optimistic the Black Stars will go far in the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana goes into the competition as the least-ranked team in the Qatar 2022 tournament.

The four-time Africa champions come up against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

However, the Ghana Tourism Authority boss is confident the team has the quality both on the field and on the technical bench to pull up a surprise in the tournament.

“In this tournament, Senegal are favorites, but in the Black Stars technical team, I have seen things that inspire me. Football is played in 90 minutes and we have players playing in the top leagues. If Partey stays fit and other technical things including how the team can gel, I will never rule out Ghana”, he said in an interview on Happy FM monitored by The Finder.

“Ghana will go far in the tournament and together with Senegal we will raise the flag of Africa high”, he added.

Coach Otto Addo has submitted a 55-man squad to FIFA as his provisional list ahead of the World Cup.

The Dortmund trainer will name his final 26-man squad on November 10, 2022.

The 2022 World Cup is set to kick off on November 20, 2022, with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador.

Ghana will play its first game against Portugal on November 24, 2022.