World Cup 2022: Ghana will progress from the group stage - Rabiu Mohammed

Former Ghana international Rabiu Mohammed believes Black Stars will do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has backed them to qualify from Group H.

Ghana are the lowest-ranked country among the 32 participating in the World Cup, and pundits do not believe they will qualify from a group that includes former European champions Portugal, South American giants Uruguay, and Asian giants South Korea.

The Black Stars, whose best World Cup performance was reaching the quarter-finals in South Africa, will face Portugal in their first match on November 24, followed by South Korea four days later. The match against Uruguay, a rematch of the controversial 2010 quarter-finals win by the Uruguayans, will be played on December 2.

"Ghana will progress from the group stage and will perform better than our showing in South Africa. Surely we can get to the semi-finals," Rabiu Mohammed said.

"South Korea are a team that play a more possessive game but they are not a country that can beat Ghana at Qatar. For Uruguay, I have seen their team and most of them are young guys but they don't have a great team than Ghana though some of the players have been with the team for long, but this current team of Uruguay is not too strong enough to win over Ghana.

"With Portugal, they have a good team and if we are able to hold them for the first 30 minutes we can match them. This is not a tough group as many think it is."