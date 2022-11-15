World Cup 2022: Ghanaian defender Richie Laryea named in Canada squad for tournament

Ghanaian defender Richie Laryea will represent Canada at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after he was named in John Herdman's final squad for the tournament.

Laryea who was born in Toronto, Canada to Ghanaian parents has been listed among the 26-member team who will defender the Canadian flag at the upcoming global event.

The right-back received his first call up to the Canada senior team on August 26, 2019, for two CONCACAF Nations League matches against Cuba.

He made his debut in the first match on September 7, 2019.

On March 25, 2021, Laryea scored his first goal for Canada in a 5-1 win over Bermuda in the team's first 2022 World Cup qualifying match.

The 28-year-old who is currently on loan at Toronto FC from Premier League side Nottingham Forest played a significant role for the Maple Leafs during the World Cup qualifications.

Laryea made 17 appearances, scored once and provided two assists, helping to Canada to return to the World Cup after 36 years.

The Northern America side are drawn in the same group with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco at the World Cup tournament.

Below is the full list of Canada final squad:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Milan Borjan - Red Star Belgrade Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC James Pantemis - CF Montréal

DEFENDERS (7)

Samuel Adekugbe - Hatayspor Derek Cornelius - Panetolikos Alistair Johnston - CF Montréal Richie Laryea - Toronto FC Kamal Miller - CF Montréal Steven Vitória - Chaves Joel Waterman - CF Montréal

MIDFIELDERS (8)

Stephen Eustáquio - Porto Liam Fraser - Deinze Atiba Hutchinson - Beşiktaş Mark-Anthony Kaye - Toronto FC Ismaël Koné - CF Montréal Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC Samuel Piette - CF Montréal David Wotherspoon - St Johnstone

FORWARDS (8)

Tajon Buchanan - Club Brugge Lucas Cavallini - Vancouver Whitecaps FC Jonathan David - Lille Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich Junior Hoilett- Reading Cyle Larin - Club Brugge Liam Millar - Basel Ike Ugbo - Troyes