World Cup 2022: Ghanaian Mohammed Muntari makes tournament debut for Qatar

Ghanaian-born Mohammed Muntari made his World Cup debut for Qatar against Ecuador on Sunday.

The striker was introduced in the second half and did little to prevent Qatar from losing 2-0 in their 2022 World Cup opener.

Muntari developed his talent in his native continent before relocating to Asia, where he has established himself as one of Qatar's key players.

The 28-year-old was born in Kumasi, the second largest city in Ghana, and started his career at The Golden Lions Soccer Academy, run by former Ghana international Odartey Lamptey.

He joined Qatari club El Jaish in 2012, where he made his pro debut and played a total of 45 games, scoring 18 goals.

Muntari moved to Lekhwiya in 2015, where he stayed for two years before leaving to join Al-Duhail. He did not make the team right away and was loaned out twice to Al Ahli before returning in 2019 and scoring 13 goals in 45 games.

Muntari, a graduate of TI Ahmadiyya Senior High School graduate, naturalised to play for Qatar in 2014 and made his debut in a friendly against Estonia.

He has since scored 13 goals in 48 appearances for the Arab nation.