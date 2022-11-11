World Cup 2022: Ghanaian Nico Williams makes Spain final squad for Qatar tournament

Spain manager Luis Enrique has included Nico Williams in his final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

The winger made his national team debut in September as he featured in Spain’s defeat to Switzerland, a day after his elder brother Inaki had played his first game for the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association were hoping to lure both Williams brothers to play for the Black Stars but Nico has chosen to represent Spain.

The enterprising youngster was in Ghana together with his brother during the summer holidays but was far from being a Black Stats player.

He will now feature for Enrique’s side at the World Cup, which likely ends any hope of representing Ghana.

Enrique, in September, dismissed suggestions he handed a debut call-up to Nico to prevent him from playing for Ghana.

“I’m not doing this to stop from him going with Ghana; he’s young and a very interesting player,” he said as quoted by British newspaper, the Guardian.

“He’s playing more often with Athletic now. He’s progressing wonderfully. I like him enormously. We’ve had him in the junior squad and have been following him for a long time. I reckon the family will be delighted: imagine the party if they both go to the World Cup. And they reach the final, well, that would be the absolute business.”

Spain will play Germany, Costa Rica and Japan at the World Cup.