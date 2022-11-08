World Cup 2022: Ghanaian Politician Osei Kyei-Mensah tips Black Stars to beat Portugal and Uruguay

Ghana's Majority Leader in Parliament Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu says he is confident the Black Stars can beat Portugal and Uruguay in their group.

The Black Stars have been pitted against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in Group H.

With the West African country tipped as underdogs in the Group and also entering the tournament as the least-ranked country, the Ghanaian Politician says the Black Stars have a formidable team to conquer their opponents.

"The players we have now are budding stars. Players that must have efficient stamina to stand the play of Ronaldo and I am very hopeful if we gel together we should be able to conquer Portugal and Uruguay," he said on the floor of Parliament.

"I am hopeful but let us unite behind the players and the technical team and I believe we will perform," he added.

Ghana will officially open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi.

Otto Addo will announce his final 26-man squad for the tournament on November 14.

The Black Stars will take on Switzerland on November 17 before flying to Qatar on November 19.