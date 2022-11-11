World Cup 2022: Ghanaian youngster Jeremy Doku makes Belgium's final squad for Qatar 

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has named Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku in his final 26-man squad for the World Cup.

The former Everton manager in his address to the press explained why he picked the youngster for the tournament.

"When we talk about him, we necessarily do it with a smile. He has a unique profile, capable of setting fire to any match. We will follow his physical development hoping to be able to give him an important role. But he is at a good physical level despite his low playing time lately."

Doku since making his debut for Belgium against Denmark in 2022 in the UEFA Nations League has become an integral part of the Red devils under Coach Roberto Martinez.

The 20-year-old has made seven appearances for Rennes this season.

The list of 26 Red Devils selected for the World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Zeno Debast, Jan Vertonghen, Leander Dendoncker, Wout Faes, Arthur Theate

Midfielders and full-backs: Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Hans Vanaken, Kevin De Bruyne, Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne, Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Lois Openda, Leandro Trossard