World Cup 2022: Ghanaian Yunus Musah reveals why he chose US, anticipates tough game against England

New York-born Ghanaian midfielder Yunus Musah, who will represent the United States at the World Cup has disclosed the reason behind his decision.

Musah could have represented Ghana, where his parents are from or Italy and England where he spent most of his youth days.

However, the 19-year-old was convinced by the American dream.

"I picked them because of the project that the USMNT offered me, how the coach explained what they wanted from me, the connection with the values of the country and the potential of their national team," he told Marca.

"I'm proud to be able to represent the citizens of the USA and wear their jersey and I hope I can help bring them great joy and contribute to the growth of football in the country.

Musah will line up for the Yankees at the World Cup when they face England, the country where he started his career as a footballer.

"It's going to be very special to play against England in this World Cup, and that's going to be a very hard-fought game. It's going to mean a lot on an emotional level," he said.

"England have given me a lot as a person and as a footballer and I also proudly defended their shirt at youth level.

"I wish them the best of luck in the World Cup, but obviously we want to win the game.

"I hope that we can get people in our country excited, and I hope that this group of players can go as far as possible.

"We know how difficult it is to play in the most important national team competition in the world, but we are not afraid and want the world to enjoy our football."