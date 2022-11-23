World Cup 2022: Ghanaian Yunus Musah sets USA record in Qatar

Young midfielder Yunus Musah, who has Ghanaian roots, set a United States record at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

At 19 years and 358 days, the Valencia player is the youngest USA player to play in a World Cup match as he started the 1-1 draw against Wales on Monday, surpassing DaMarcus Beasley by just 17 days.

Beasley held the record when playing against Portugal in Korea-Japan 2002.

Musah was born in New York City to Ghanaian parents. He grew up in Italy and was a member of the Arsenal academy in England, so he could have played for any of the three teams, but he chose the US.