World Cup 2022: Ghanaians will talk but be confident in your selection - Alidu Seidu tells Otto Addo

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has urged head Otto Addo to believe in his selection for the 2022 FIFA World Cup although he may face lots of criticism.

Just like in previous years, national call-ups for the World Cup are one that is talked about in Ghana and the one for Qatar is no different.

Local media reports about players, who made the list and who did not, dominated the media space in Ghana on Tuesday.

However, Seidu, who made his Black Stars debut in June 2022, has asked Addo to be confident in his selection for the Mundial.

“All that I can say to Otto Addo is for him to get confidence in the players that he will call,” he said on Star Connect.

“For sure Ghanaians will talk [about the squad] but get confidence.”

The Black Stars are drawn in Group H of the World Cup where they face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.