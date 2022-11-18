World Cup 2022: Ghana’s group opponent Uruguay to arrive in Qatar with 2,000 pounds of meat

Ghana's 2022 World Cup group opponent Uruguay will arrive in Qatar with 2,000 pounds of meat to provide players and staff with a taste of home during the tournament.

Uruguayan FA president Ignacio Alonso said: "The national team is being accompanied by the best nourishment. The AUF is a historic ambassador of our country and will take with it another ambassador, which is Uruguayan meat, the best meat in the world."

Conrado Ferber, president of Uruguay's National Institute of Meat (INAC) added: "We want to convey the quality of the product, natural and sustainable, and the World Cup is the optimal time to do so."

Uruguay are expected to arrive in Qatar this weekend for the tournament, which begins on Sunday, November 20.

Their first match is against South Korea on November 24, followed by a match against Portugal on November 28.

Uruguay will face Ghana on December 2 in a rematch of their 2010 quarterfinal match in South Africa, which they won albeit controversially.