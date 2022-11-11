World Cup 2022: Ghana's opponent South Korea handed boost as Son Heung-Min confirms playing in Qatar after injury scare

Son Heung-Min's has given South Korea, Ghana's group opponent, a boost before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Tottenham star fractured his left eye socket area in a UEFA Champions League game against Marseille which neede surgery and making him a doubt for the tournament.

There were major concerns in his country if the superstar might not make it to Qatar for the World Cup due to the injury.

Son, though, reaffirmed on Wednesday that he would play in Qatar, with South Korea expected to name their team later this week.

The Tottenham forward posted on Instagram, "I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the words of support I have received over the last week."

"I've read a ton of them, and I really, really appreciate all of you. I got a lot of courage from you during a trying period!

"Playing for your country at the World Cup is the childhood ambition of so many people, including myself. I wouldn't trade this for anything. I'm eager to represent our lovely nation; I'll see you shortly.

In Group H, South Korea will compete against Ghana, Portugal, and Uruguay