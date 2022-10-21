World Cup 2022: Ghana’s opponent Uruguay announce provisional squad; Suarez, Cavani Araujo included

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is a surprise inclusion to Uruguay's provisional squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The centre-back was declared a major doubt for the World Cup after undergoing successful surgery in late September for an adductor longus avulsion injury in his right thigh, but he has been named to the 55-man squad, which was released on Friday.

Luis Suarez, whose deliberate handball prevented Ghana from reaching the tournament's semi-finals in 2010, is in the squad, as are Edison Cavani, Diego Godin, Fernando Muslera and Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, who is in top form.

Uruguay are the first team in Group H to announce their preliminary squad, with Ghana, Portugal, and South Korea also expected to do so on Friday.

Ghana and Uruguay will meet on December 2 in a rematch of their 2010 quarter-final match in South Africa, which the South Americans won, albeit controversially, on penalties.