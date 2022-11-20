World Cup 2022: Ghana’s top 5 players to watch

Ghana are back at the World Cup after a hiatus of eight years and are confident of making a huge impression in Qatar.

Ghana will compete in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Here is a look at Ghana's top five players to watch ahead of the four-time African champions' first game against Portugal on Thursday.

Andre Ayew

Ayew is a strong left winger or forward for the Black Stars, and is currently Ghana’s most-capped player. The fact that Ayew helped Ghana win the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup and become the African champion speaks volumes about his value to the team.

In addition to bringing years of international experience to the Black Stars' attack, Ayew should also chip in with a few goals. By the time the World Cup kicks off, he ought to be accustomed to living in Qatar. This is due to the fact that he has been a member of the Qatari team Al Sadd since the conclusion of the previous campaign and has already claimed the title.

Inaki Williams

Williams provides the Black Stars with an additional offensive threat. It will be intriguing to watch how he performs in front for Black Stars, a side he joined in June. The vivacious and lightning-fast striker excels at going up against opposing defenders one-on-one and in counterattacking situations.

The 28-year-old native of the Basque Countr has played nearly 350 competitive games and won the Spanish Super Cup with Athletic Bilbao in Spain, where he has spent nearly the entirety of his professional career.

Tariq Lamptey

Lamptey was one of the select few players who were officially declared qualified to represent Ghana in July, after months of additional rumour. In the 72nd minute of a 3-0 friendly loss to Brazil at the Stade Océane in Le Havre on September 23, he made his debut, taking Denis Odoi's place. Lamptey is one of the 26 players Ghana squad and looks pumped up for the tournament.

Thomas Partey

The Arsenal man is in fantastic form heading into the tournament. He is one of the reasons Arsenal are flying high in the Premier League, where they currently lead the table. The midfielder has always given his all for the Black Stars, and with his current form, Ghanaians anticipate him to be a major influence in Qatar.

Mohammed Kudus

The 22-year-old was rested for Ghana's final pre-World Cup friendly, but he is expected to return to the starting lineup against Portugal. Kudus, who plays for Ajax, has done well this season and is optimistic of excelling in first World Cup. Before the World Cup, he had 10 goals in all competitions.