World Cup 2022: Ghana's tournament guide, key players and tactics

Four-time African champions Ghana will be making their fourth appearance at the World Cup when they assemble in Qatar this week.
The Black Stars return to the the tournament with hopes of surpassing their best performance which was reaching the quarter-finals in 2010.
Ghana head to the competition as the lowest ranked nation at the World Cup but cannot be underestimated.
Ghana's group games
Portugal vs Ghana (November 24, 4:00 pm)
South Korea vs Ghana (November 28, 1:00 pm)
Ghana vs Uruguay (December 2, 3:00 pm)
Ghana vs Portugal H2H record: Played 1, Lost 1
Ghana vs South Korea H2H record: Played 6, Won 3, Lost 3
Ghana vs Uruguay H2H record: Played 1, Lost 1
Ghana's World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen).
Defenders: Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Daniel Amartey (Leicester), Abdul-Rahman Baba (Reading), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot).
Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Freiburg), Elisha Owusu (Gent), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens)
Forwards: Daniel Afriyie (Hearts of Oak), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting CP), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennes), Inaki Williams (Athletic Club).
Notable absentees
First-choice goalkeepers Jojo Wollacot and Richard Ofori are all missing the tournament due to injuries while Joseph Paintsil and Felix Afena-Gyan failed to make the squad.
Meanwhile, in the absence of the goalkeepers, Ibrahim Danlad and Manaf Nurudeen have been picked as replacement.
Ghana's predicted starting eleven
Ghana predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ati Zigi; Lamptey, Salisu, Amartey, Baba Rahman; Partey, Abdul Samed, J Ayew, A Ayew, Sulemana; Williams
Key Players
Andre Ayew remains one of Ghana's most important players going to the World Cup due to his experience. Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus of Ajax and Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao are the players expected to star for the Black Stars in Qatar.