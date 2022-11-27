World Cup 2022: Giving up doesn’t exist in our dictionary – Ghana captain Andre Ayew remains confident despite disappointing start

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has assured fans that the Black Stars have not given up on their goal in Qatar despite their disappointing start to the 2022 World Cup.

Ayew posted the encouraging words on Instagram following last Thursday's defeat, which was aided in part by poor officiating from Moroccan-born American referee Ismail Elfath.

The Black Stars, who have set sights on reaching the semi-finals for the first time, lost 3-2 to Portugal after Ronaldo scored a dubious penalty.

"Proud of the team spirit and the unity showed on the pitch, we will prepare for the next game, giving up doesn’t exist in our dictionary Thanks for the support. We keep going," Ayew wrote.

The result against Portugal has left Ghana bottom of Group H and in an extremely difficult position. The four-time African champions must avoid defeat at all cost in their second match.

A defeat against South Korea and their World Cup would be over. Ghana must beat the Asians to boost their chances of making it of the “Group of Death”.

Black Stars have been in a similar position at World Cup before and turned it around. In 2006, they lost their first game against Italy but won against the Czech Republic and USA to advance to the knockout stages.