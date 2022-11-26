World Cup 2022: Graeme Souness claims there was "enough contact" on Ronaldo for Portugal penalty call

Former Southampton boss Graeme Souness has claimed there was enough contact on Cristiano Ronaldo for the penalty decision against Ghana on Thursday.

The Ghanaian was adjudged to have fouled Ronaldo in the box, leading to a controversial penalty call which was eventually converted by the Portuguese superstar.

The drama surrounding the match is refusing to wash away with former Saint boss Graeme Souness claiming there was enough contact.

"Yes (there was enough contact to be a penalty). But he (Ronaldo) knows it's coming and he knows there is going to be contact, and he made the most of it." he said

Ronaldo went down in the box after Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu won the ball in a 50-50 tussle.

Moroccan-American referee Ismail Elfath controversially whistled in favour of Ronaldo, a decision that has been heavily criticised.

Ghana eventually lost 3-2 to the European powerhouse after a spirited performance on Thursday.