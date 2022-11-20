World Cup 2022: Group A Match Preview - Qatar vs. Ecuador

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Sunday with a clash between the hosts and Ecuador.

The grand Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Qatar's capital Doha, with a seating capacity of 60,000, will host the opening game and ceremony of the championship event.

To follow the custom of the host nation opening the competition, the fixture has been moved up by one day.

Qatar's national squad, known as the Maroons, rose from 113th to 50th in the FIFA rankings after a spate of victories in recent years, including a shocking first-ever Asian Cup victory in 2019.

The team also participated as a guest nation in the Gold Cup of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football last year, when they reached the semifinals.

“It’s three games, and we know the level of our opponent,” Sanchez told reporters on Saturday. “Due to their history, their individual talent, their careers where they play, they are ahead of us.

“On paper, they should get the three points. Maybe they count on the three points already. But we are here to show we can be a competitive team. We will bring our ‘A game’ and try to get good results that will bring so much joy.”

The team landed back in Doha seven days before kickoff, returning from an extensive training camp in Marbella, Spain. “We want to show the results of all of our hard work. God willing, we will perform much better than any game before,” Qatar captain Hassan Al Haydos told the pre-match news conference.

The Group A showdown will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with all of the previous three having also taken place in Qatar.

The head-to-head record between the two nations is evenly-balanced at one win apiece and one draw, while both teams have scored six goals in those games too.