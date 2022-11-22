World Cup 2022: Group D Match Preview - Denmark vs. Tunisia

Denmark are on course for their sixth participation in World Cup in Qatar and they commence the journey on Tuesday against Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The Danes had a near perfect qualification to World Cup after winning 9 and lost once in 10 games during the qualifiers.

They conceded just three goals in those 10 matches, which says a lot about their defensive solidity ahead of the tournament.

Kasper Hjulmand's team arrived in Qatar in high spirits after beating defending champions France back-to-back in the UEFA Nations League.

Hjulmand has a lot of quality around to be counting on against the Carthage Eagles - Christian Eriksen, best player during the qualifiers Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Christensen.

There is little or no expectations from Tunisia in this World Cup after the dismal output in their previous five participations where they have never go beyond the group stage.

Across this period, the Carthage Eagles have managed just two wins in 15 World Cup matches with four draws and nine defeats in the process.

However, Jalel Kadri and his men are poised to change the narrative come Tuesday after going seven games on the trot without conceding before their loss to Brazil in a friendly.

The 2-0 win over Iran in the final preparatory game gives positive vibes around the Tunisian team towards the game against Denmark.