World Cup 2022: Hamburg prodigy Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer included in final Ghana list

Hamburg forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer is reported to have been included in Otto Addo's final Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Born in Germany, the winger was part of five players to switched allegiance to represent Ghana.

He made his debut for the Black Stars during the international friendly against Nicaragua in September.

After being named in the provisional 55-man squad last week, the 21–year-old is said to have secured a spot in the final 26 for the tournament to be staged in Qatar.

Königsdörffer has scored five times and provided two assists in 15 appearances for Hamburg this season.

Addo is expected to make public his final squad later this week before the Black Stars begin camping on November 14 in Abu Dhabi.

Ghana start their campaign against Portugal on November 24. They will also face South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.