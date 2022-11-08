World Cup 2022: Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh makes Ghana final squad for Qatar - EXCLUSIVE

Hearts of Oak superstar Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been summoned by Ghana head coach Otto Addo for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The former Ghana U20 skipper who has been the talk of Ghanaian football fans and connoisseurs has been included in the Black Stars' final 26-man squad for the Mundial.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the official squad list is expected to be released in the course of week.

Barnieh was in superlative form for the home based Ghana national team when he helped the team secure qualification to next year's CHAN tournament in Algeria.

The 21-year-old winger scored four goals for the Black Galaxies in the qualifying matches against Benin and against Nigeria.

Barnieh has also been instrumental for the Ghana U23 team where he scored three times in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mozambique recently.

He was captain and scored both goals when Ghana beat Uganda 2-0 in the U20 Africa Cup of Nations final in Mauritania last year.

Barnieh has two caps for the Ghana national team since making his debut on June 10 this year during the Kirin Soccer Cup four-nation tournament in Japan.

He was also invited for September's two international friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Barnieh scored the only goal when Hearts pipped newly-promoted Kotoku Royals 1-0 in Ghana Premier League over the weekend.

By: Nuhu Adams (@NuhuAdams_ on Twitter)