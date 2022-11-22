World Cup 2022: Herve Renard- Former Ghana trainer leads Saudi Arabia to famous win against Argentina

Herve Renard has chalked an incredible feat as coach after leading minnow Saudi Arabia to a famous victory against World Cup favourites Argentina.

The former Zambia and Ivory Coast coach, who worked with ex-Ghana gaffer Claude LeRoy during his time with the Black Stars in 2008, spectacularly shocked Argentina with a masterful tactics.

With Saudi Arabia heading into the game as the 51st ranked country in the world, the Copa American winners took ten minutes to find the opener. Lionel Messi scored from the spot to hand Argentina the lead.

Messi scored again but VAR ruled it out for offside before Lautaro Martinez also had two goals cancelled because of he was on offside position.

However, after the break Saleh Alshehri levelled with a fine strike before Salem Al Dawsari netted the winner with a brilliant curler.

Renard's men were tactically discipline as depicted by the defensive awareness and the organization of the players.

"Congratulations to the team and the staff for this game, I dedicate this victory to the Saudi people. We are waiting for your support next match!," wrote Renard after the game.

The Frenchman is revered on the African continent after winning the Nations Cup with Zambia and Ivory Coast.