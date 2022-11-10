World Cup 2022: Holstein Kiel’s Kwasi Okyere Wriedt hopes to make Ghana’s final squad

Holstein Kiel forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt says his childhood dream is coming true after being named to Ghana's preliminary World Cup squad.

The German-born footballer was part of the team that defeated Nigeria in the final qualifying round to secure Ghana's place in Qatar.

He is now hoping to be included in the final squad, which is expected to be released in the coming days.

"Yes, of course. So, I think it's a childhood dream that's coming true. Well, that I was now personally in the playoffs, that I was able to be part of the fact that we qualified for the World Cup," he said.

In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has scored three goals and provided one assist in the German second-tier league.

Ghana's World Cup campaign begins on November 24 against Portugal. They will also face South Korea and Uruguay in Group H, which has been dubbed the "Group of Death" by pundits.