World Cup 2022: Home-based players dominate Uruguay early training camp - EXCLUSIVE

Home-based players dominate Uruguay players who have started early camping for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Coach Diego Alonso has been working out with the home-based stars in an early start for preparations ahead of the global showpiece.

Goalkeepers Sebastián Sosa, Guillermo de Amores and Santiago Mele and midfielders Sebastián Cáceres, Nicolás de la Cruz, Martín Cáceres, Facundo Torres, César and Maximiliano Araujo and Thiago Borbas started training with the side on Monday.

Six players who participated in the final round of Uruguay Championship at the weekend joined the rest of the squad today (Wednesday).

The gaffer will work with these players until Tuesday November 8.

The list of 26-players to be submitted to the world governing body, FIFA on November 5.

Captain Diego Godin has started training with the side after recovering from a chronic knee injury.

He is expected to be key for the South American giants who are housed in Group H alongside Ghana, Portugal and South Korea.

Exactly 12 years and five months later, Ghana and Uruguay will meet again in the FIFA World Cup.

Drawn alongside Portugal and South Korea in Group H, the pair will play each other on matchday three of the group stage in Qatar.

Asamoah Gyan, whose last international appearance came three years earlier, might not be there; transgressor-in-chief from a decade ago, Suarez, still going strong in his native Uruguay, will almost certainly be there.

Will Ghana, fresh-faced but harbouring wounds from the past, have their revenge? Or will Uruguay and Suarez, as he did that day in the summer of 2010, have the last laugh?