World Cup 2022: Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah still available for Ghana after England snub

England announced their squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, omitting Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah.

The duo are not included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad, which means they are still available to play for Ghana.

Ghana contacted the two players about joining the Black Stars for the World Cup, and while Hudson-Odoi agreed, sources say Nketiah declined.

According to sources, Hudson-Odoi, who has three caps for England, was not included in Ghana's squad because the process to complete his international switch from England to Ghana would not be completed in time for the World Cup.

Nonetheless, after the World Cup, Ghana are expected to continue pursuing Hudson-Odoi and Nketiah for future tournaments.

Both players were born in England have represented the European country's youth teams, but haven't had luck with the Three Lions.

Hudson-Odoi last played for England in 2019, while Nketiah has never been called up despite being the U21 team's all-time leading scorer.

Some Ghanaians have urged the duo to consider joining the Black Stars for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations on social media.