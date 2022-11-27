World Cup 2022: Hwang Hee-Chan injury blow for South Korea ahead of Ghana cracker

South Korea forward Hwang Hee-Chan has been ruled out of their second group match against Ghana on Monday after failing to recover from an injury on time.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers striker failed to pass a late fitness test to make the match day squad - ruling him out of the explosive contest against the Ghanaians.

The 26-year-old sat out of the side's 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their opening match despite being named on the bench.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento was hoping the forward will recover in time for the match but that has been dashed.

The Portuguese coach confirmed on Sunday that his star forward will not be available for selection.

“I will like to confirm that Hwang Hee-chan will not be available for tomorrow. But for Kim Min Jae, he just recovered today and we will make a decision tomorrow” he said at the pre-match conference.

Korea will take on the African giants in a crunch tie at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The Asian giants are in confident mood after drawing goalless with Uruguay in their opening match while their opponents are smarting from their 3-2 defeat to Portugal.