World Cup 2022: Hwang In-beom wants to give South Koreans joy by beating Ghana

South Korea midfielder Hwang In-beom says they are determined to make their fans happy by beating Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It is a crucial match for both teams, and they are expected to take it seriously, which means a thrilling encounter is very much likely at the Education Stadium on Monday.

South Korea tied Uruguay 0-0 but struggled in the final third, while Ghana fell to Portugal 3-2.

The Koreans are one point ahead of Uruguay and two points behind Portugal. Ghana is currently second in the standings, but another loss would eliminate them from the World Cup.

"As a result, I hope it can be a game that gives happiness to fans in Korea and Qatar," the Olympiacos midfielder said.

"As the coach said, the most important thing is to play our game. If we show the solidarity we showed as a team against Uruguay tomorrow for the full 90 minutes, we will be able to prove that we are a good team. As a result, I hope it can be a match that brings happiness to the fans in Korea and Qatar.