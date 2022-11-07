World Cup 2022: 'I hope Otto Addo saw the game' - Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer after scoring in Hamburg win

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer was a standout for Hamburger SV against SVV Jahn Regensburg, and he hopes Ghana coach Otto Addo saw the game.

Last Friday, the forward was named to the preliminary squad for the World Cup in Qatar, and he hopes to make the final squad.

The German-born footballer, who committed to Ghana earlier this year, put in an outstanding performance over the weekend in response to being included in the preliminary list.

Despite playing in an unfamiliar position, he scored in the 3-1 victory.

"I hope Otto Addo saw the game," he joked after the 3-1 win against Regensburg, referring to the national coach.

After all, it is also "not bad" to be so flexible. Königsdörffer played against Regensburg as a right-back. "I only found out about it before the game," he said.

"I knew the position from the last game, so it wasn't that difficult to adjust to it. It was fun."

The 21-year-old, who has seven goals this season, made his Ghana debut last month against Nicaragua in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Ghana will begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24, and they will also face South Korea and Uruguay in Group H, which has been dubbed the "Group of Death."