World Cup 2022: I never thought of becoming a coach - Otto Addo reveals

Former Black Stars midfielder Otto Addo has revealed that as a child, he had no intention of becoming a coach because all he wanted to do was play football.

According to him, the goal was always to play for either the German or Ghana national teams, which he accomplished during his playing career as he represented the West African giants.

After retiring from football, Addo pursued coaching and is now the head of Black Stars' technical team, a position he has held since March 2022. He is also a member of the Dortmund technical team as a trainer scout.

“As a child or even as a player, I never really thought about becoming a coach one day,” he said in an interview with FIFA.

“I always just wanted to be a footballer and play for either Germany or Ghana. I never thought beyond that. I’ve liked being a coach.

“As a player, I always did my best and, as I said, I’m happy and feel honoured to be in this position.”

The 47-year-old will lead Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 20.

Ghana's World Cup campaign will start on November 24 against Portugal. Four days later, they will face South Korea, the only Asian team to reach the semi-finals, before concluding against Uruguay on December 2.