World Cup 2022: "I take a lot of inspiration from my father"- Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says he looks up to his father for inspiration as Ghana prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 32-year-old's father Abedi Pele, achieved a lot in football but could not make it to the World Cup.

And although Andre Ayew chalked the feat by making it to three World Cups, he still feels he lives in his father's shadow.

“What was difficult was people always talking about my dad and what he had done, always wanting to see him in me,” forward Ayew said in an interview more than a decade ago.

“When I decided to try to make a life in football, I knew what would be waiting.

“I take a lot, if not every, inspiration from him."

Ayew and his younger brother Jordan Ayew have been named in Ghana's 55-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this month.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.