World Cup 2022: I think we can create surprises- Andre Ayew confident in Black Stars squad

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says he is confident his side can cause an upset at the World Cup.

The four-time African champions return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.

Ghana eliminated Nigeria in the World Cup playoff to secure qualification to its fourth appearance at the Mundial.

Ghana, the least-ranked team in the tournament this year (61st) of the 32 teams that will participate at the 2022 Qatar World Cup are hoping to make it past the group stage which is made up of Portugal, Uruguay and the Korea Republic in Group H.

"I believe in the players that we have, I believe in the squad we have, especially if everyone will be there and there are no injuries and we have a full squad. I think we can create surprises, but it's only on that grass that will speak. But we have to accept and respect the fact that we are not favourites," Andre Ayew said in an interview.

Andre Ayew will be leading the Black Stars to his third World Cup and is set to surpass Asamoah Gyan’s record appearances in the national team,

Meanwhile, Coach Otto Addo is expected to name his final squad on Thursday November 10, 2022.

The Dortmund trainer has released his 55-man provisional squad which will be reduced to 26 for the tournament.

The Black Stars face Portugal on 24th November in their opening game, before facing South Korea on the 28th November. Their final Group H game comes against Uruguay on 2nd December.