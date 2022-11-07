World Cup 2022: I think we can create surprises- Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says the Black Stars can cause a surprise at the 2022 World Cup with the current squad.

The West African country enter the tournament as the least-ranked country (61st) and have been pitted against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in Group H.

With the recent inclusions of new players to have switched nationality such as Inaki Williams( Atletico Bilbao), Inaki Williams (Brighton), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and Ransford Yeboah (Hamburg), the Black Stars captain is confident in the team.

The Al Sadd star will be making his third World Cup appearance this year and is confident the current squad assembled by Coach Otto Addo can cause an upset at the tournament.

"I believe in the players that we have, I believe in the squad we have, especially if everyone will be there and there are no injuries and we have a full squad. I think we can create surprises, but it's only on that grass that will speak. But we have to accept and respect the fact that we are not favourites,", Andre Ayew said.

Ghana has released its 55-man provisional squad for the tournament.

Coach Otto Addo is set to name his final 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup on November 10, 2022.

The Black Stars face Portugal on 24th November in their opening game, before facing South Korea on the 28th November. Their final Group H game comes against Uruguay on 2nd December.