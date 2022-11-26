World Cup 2022: "I was expecting to play against Portugal"- Fatawu Issahaku reveals

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has revealed that he 'expected to play' a role in the opening game against Portugal.

The Sporting Lisbon youngster was an unused substitute as the Black Stars suffered a 3-2 defeat in their opening game at the World Cup.

Despite playing not part in the game, Issahaku admitted he was okay with the manager's decision.

“I expected to play, because all players want to play. It's the coach's decision, but I'm fine with that. He knows in which position I can perform more, so it will always be his decision," said Fatawu after the Portugal game “After the World Cup, I will work even harder to become who I want to become," he added.

Issahaku, one of the youngest players at the World Cup, could make his debut on the global stage when Ghana faces South Korea on Monday.

The Black Stars need a win to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition.