World Cup 2022: I will be proud to be a world champion- Portugal defender Ruben Dias 

Portugal defender Reuben Dias says its will be one of his greatest achievement to win the World Cup with Portugal.

The Manchester City defender is playing in his second World Cup tournament for the Selecao

Dias was involved in Portugal's 3-2 win against Ghana on Thursday at the Stadium 974.

Speaking in an interview on CNN on his ambition of being a world champion the center-back said, "It's the biggest competition you can win for your national team, or even as a player.

"It's one of the greatest things you can do and I hope that my colleagues and I can one day enjoy it. The best word to describe it is pride. I will. to be very proud to be there, for myself, for my family and for my country. Being among the best in my country is where I will always want to be."

"The World Cup speaks for itself. Even if it's just representing my country, it will always be a special moment. It's that competition that any player wants to be in, even if it's just once. my second Worlds and I hope it's one to remember later.", he added.