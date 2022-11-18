World Cup 2022: "I will do everything to put Ghana on top"- Ghana forward Inaki Williams

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has pledged to give his all for Ghana ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Athletic Bilbao forward starred as Ghana beat Switzerland in a final warm up game.

Defender Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo scored in the second half as the Black Stars head to Qatar confidence high.

"I will do everything to put Ghana on top," he said after the game.

Williams lasted 60 minutes of the friendly and he is expected to start when the Black Stars face Portugal on Thursday, November 24.

The Spain-born forward announced his nationality switch in June 2022, having represented Lu Furia Roja in the past.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

The Black Stars are making a return to the tournament after edging Nigeria in the playoffs in March.