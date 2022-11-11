World Cup 2022: I will work hard regardless the outcome - Kasim Adams on Black Stars squad announcement

Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams says he will continue to put in the work at his club no matter the outcome of Otto Addo’s final squad announcement.

The defender was named in the initial 55-man squad announced by the Ghana Football Association last week.

The Hoffenheim loanee has been playing consistently at Basel with his performances earning a place on the provisional squad.

However, Adams says the final decision lies with the coach and whether he makes the final list not he will still keep his head up.

"I'll leave it to the coach, I should know tomorrow. No matter what comes out of it, I will continue to work hard on myself,” he said.

Otto Addo is expected to make public his player selections on Monday, November 14.

Ghana play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar.