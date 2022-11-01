World Cup 2022: Iconic striker Asamoah Gyan rules himself out of global showpiece

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has ruled himself out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gyan, 36, sparked interest after he signaled his intention to play for the four-time African champions in the tournament.

The unattached 36-year-old says he was embarking on a fitness programme with the hope of appearing at what could be his fourth World Cup finals.

But the iconic Ghana striker has ruled himself out of contention for a place in Otto Addo's final squad.

“The World Cup is every footballer’s dream,” he said. “If I’m fit to play active football and I’m invited to play for the national team, why not. It’s not like 15 years ago when I was young and competitive and could argue to be in the starting line-up," he is quoted by GH One

“This is a different thing together. Right now people want you to go in and show your experience. The thing is you just have to be fit and be ready for competitive football.

"If I’m fit and invited into the national team, why not? Every player will embrace such an opportunity. This is the case where I’m not ready now. If I’m not ready but the FA and staff feel they need me now, I will be available. That one is up to them."

Gyan won the last of his 107 caps for the Black Stars in July 2019, and has not played a club game since an outing in April 2021 for Accra-based side Legon Cities.