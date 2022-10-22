World Cup 2022: In-form striker Bernard Tekpetey included in Ghana’s provisional squad

Bernard Tekpetey has been named to Ghana's provisional World Cup squad ahead of the tournament in Qatar, which begins on November 20.

On Friday, Black Stars coach Otto Addo submitted his squad to FIFA, and the striker was included as a reward for his excellent performances in Bulgaria.

Tekpetey has eight goals and two assists in all competitions, and he fully deserves to be a member of the squad. He'll be hoping to persuade Otto Addo to join the final squad.

Ghana will open a training camp in Abu Dhabi in the second week of November, while the technical team will receive the full complement of selected players on FIFA’s deadline.

Ghana's campaign will start on November 24 with a crucial match against Group H favourites Portugal.

The Black Stars will then play South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay in their final group match on December 2.