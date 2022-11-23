World Cup 2022: Inaki Williams is a special talent - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo has praised Inaki Williams, calling the Athletic Bilbao striker a "special talent."

Addo has backed the former Spain international to play a key role in Ghana's 2022 World Cup campaign.

The World Cup is the 28-year-old's first major international competition. He was never called up to play for Spain in a tournament, but only six months after deciding to play for Ghana, Inaki is set for World Cup in Qatar.

In an interview with AS, the former Ghana international said that convincing Williams to commit to Ghana was difficult.

"It wasn't easy at all. He meditated on it a lot, he talked about it with his family. We are happy to have you with us," he said.

"It's absolutely amazing. He has a special talent and we love him very much."

"Yes. He has experience. He is a warrior on the field, a leader and he brings a lot of positive things to this team."

"I am fascinated by his humility, his hunger to win and his willingness to always go the extra mile."

The four-time African champions are feeling confident ahead of the Portugal clash after beating Switzerland 2-0 last week in a pre-World Cup friendly.