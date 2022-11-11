World Cup 2022: Injured duo Araujo and Cavani named in Uruguay squad

Ronald Araujo and Edison Cavani, both nursing injuries, have been named in Uruguay's World Cup squad in Qatar.

Araujo, a defensive stalwart for Uruguay, underwent thigh surgery after suffering an injury while on national team duty in September and has been steadily recovering, while Cavani limped off in a recent game.

Uruguay's squad is a mixture of youth and experience, including the ageing Luis Suarez, Diego Godin, and Cavani in what will almost certainly be their final World Cup.

Uruguay begin their World Cup campaign against South Korea. They will also meet Portugal and Ghana in Group H.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente)

Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Matias Vina (Roma)

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP), Matias Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicolas De La Cruz (River Plate)

Forwards: Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)