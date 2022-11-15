World Cup 2022: Injured goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott to join Black Stars in Qatar

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott will join the Black Stars in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, according to Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner.

The Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeper was left out of Ghana's final 26-man squad for the tournament because of a serious injury.

Wollacott, initially scheduled to be in post for the Addicks league game against Burton Albion last Saturday pulled out after fracturing his index finger, which ruled him out of the World Cup.

However, Garner has confirmed the player will still team up with his national teammates after his surgery.

“My understanding is that following surgery he will still meet up with the Ghana squad and remain a key member of their travelling party,” he told the club’s website.

“Knowing Jojo as I do he will respond to this setback with great maturity and a determination to come back even stronger. I think the world of him both as a person and as a player. It goes without saying that Jojo will receive our full love, care and support throughout this coming period.”

Black Stars will start their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea and Uruguay.