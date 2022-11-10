World Cup 2022: International media predicts Ghana and South Korea to fail to qualify from Group H

The 2022 World Cup Group H is regarded as the group of death, and ESPN has predicted Portugal and Uruguay to go through to the knockout stage.

This means Ghana and South Korea will exit the tournament after the group stage.

"Portugal and Uruguay are expected to advance to the round of 16," ESPN said.

They added, "If Son Heung-min can play, Korea will have a chance. They must defeat Ghana."

Heung-min Son underwent surgery for an injury and has declared himself ready for the tournament, despite not receiving an official greenlight from Tottenham.

They continued, “If Korea captures Ghana and gain points from Portugal and Uruguay, it is highly likely to advance to the round of 16. That is, Ghana must be captured.

The games in the group begin on November 24 with Ghana playing Portugal and South Korea facing Uruguay.

Ghana will then face South Korea and Portugal clash with Uruguay in a repeat of the 2018 last 16 meeting which the South Americans won.

The group concludes on December 2 with Ghana against Uruguay and South Korea versus Portugal.