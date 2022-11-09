World Cup 2022: Italian diplomat reacts to Felix Afena-Gyan’s omission from Ghana’s final squad

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan has gotten some words of encouragement from Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone, a diplomat at the Italian Embassy in Ghana after the young striker was dropped from Ghana’s final World Cup squad.

As reported by Ghana’s biggest football website, GHANAsoccernet.com Felix Afena-Gyan was unable to make the final squad which is yet to be officially released.

The Cremonense forward was named in the provisional 55 squad that was announced by the Ghana FA last Friday.

Afena-Gyan who made his debut for Ghana in the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria has struggled to find his form this season.

Since moving to Cremonense in the summer, the young striker has made seven appearances and yet to score a goal in the Serie A.

Afena-Gyan has been dropped to make room for other players who have been impressive at club level this campaign.

Following reports on his exclusion from the team, the Italian diplomat took to Twitter to motivate the young player and urged him to keep working hard.

“You have given your contribution to bring the black stars to the world cup, they have decided to take away a dream from you, it's just an hiccup, time is on your side and the best is yet to come”

Coach Otto Addo is set to submit his final squad to FIFA on November 10.

Ghana will make its return to the tournament on November 24 against Portugal.