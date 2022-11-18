World Cup 2022: 'It's really, really good' - Otto Addo on Black Stars scoring from set piece

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is ecstatic ahead of the World Cup after witnessing a significant improvement in his team's performance compared to previous games.

Ghana, who were heavily chastised in September after losing 3-0 to Brazil and only beating Nicaragua in pre-World Cup friendlies, put in an impressive performance against Switzerland on Thursday.

The Black Stars enter the World Cup as the tournament's lowest-ranked team, but their victory over Switzerland, ranked 15th in the world, will give them confidence.

Salisu opened the scoring for the Black Stars in the 70th minute with a looping header from a poorly defended corner, before Semenyo scored from close range four minutes later after a storming run by Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Otto Addo was especially impressed with the first goal, which came from a set piece, given their previous failures to score from set pieces.

"It’s really, really good for the players to see that we can score like this and but also in terms of creating chances I think we were good, it’s not only about set pieces all the time," the former Ghana international said.

"But also, the way we played, we went deep, we had the right timing for deep runs, good positions in between the lines, good chip balls behind the lines and if we would be a little bit lucky today, we could have scored even more," Addo added.

Black Stars will on Friday depart Abu Dhabi for Qatar, where they will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.

Ghana start their campaign on November 24 against the former European champions.