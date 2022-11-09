World Cup 2022: Jeffrey Schlupp agency distances itself from Ghana FA attack

The agency that represents Crystal Palace star Jeffrey Schlupp have told GHANAsoccernet.com that Calvin Riches is not the agent of the versatile footballer following his toxic attack against the Ghana FA over the Premier League player's World Cup snub.

It's been widely talked that Calvin Riches is the representative or agent of Jeffrey Schlupp.

Ashton Media Group, which provides communications support to Unique Sports Group - the agency which represents Jeffrey Schlupp, have moved quickly to distance itself from the attack.

The UK-based firm has written to Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com clarifying the role of Calvin Riches saying he is not the agent of the football star.

"By way of introduction, we provide communications support to Unique Sports Group - the agency which represents Jeffrey Schlupp," Lloyd Webb of Ashton Media Group told Ghanasoccernet.com on Wednesday.

"Calvin - the owner of the account to publish these comments on social media - is not Jeffrey's agent or representative and this is factually incorrect.

"Calvin works at Unique Sports Group, but is not Jeffrey's agent or representative."

Schlupp has been reportedly dropped from the team that will play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar - means he is not part of Otto Addo's squad for the global showpiece.

This sparked anger among several quarters with Calvin Riches taken to social media to deliver a toxic attack on the Ghana FA and coach Otto Addo.