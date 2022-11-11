World Cup 2022: Jeremie Frimpong named in Netherlands final squad, Ghana's hope of getting youngster shuttered

The hope of getting youngster Jeremie Frimpong to play for the Ghana national team has been shuttered following his inclusion in the Netherlands team for the World Cup.

The 21-year-old defender has been summoned by Louis Van Gaal in his 26-member squad for the Mundial in Qatar later this month.

The Netherlands-born Ghanaian was being pursued by the Ghana FA for a potential switch of international allegiance to represent the West African country in the near future but that dream has ended.

Frimpong is yet to make an appearance for the Dutch senior team having already played for the U19, U20 and U21 teams.

The former Manchester City boy played a total of nine matches across the period represented the Netherlands youth teams.

Frimpong has been one of the brightest spots in Bayer Leverkusen this season where he has managed 5 goals and three assists in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League.

His outstanding performances for the German side this campaign has earned a place in the Netherlands team for the World Cup.

Below is the full list of the Netherlands squad:

GOALKEEPERS Justin Bijlow Andries Noppert Remko Pasveer

DEFENDERS Virgil Van Dijk Nathan Ake Daley Blind Jurrien Timber Denzel Dumfries Stefan De Vrij Mathijs De Ligt Tyrell Malacia Jeremie Frimpong

MIDFIELDERS Frenkie De Jong Steven Berghuis Davy Klaasen Teun Koopmeiners Cody Gakpo Marten De Roon Kenneth Taylor Xavi Simons

ATTACKERS Memphis Depay Steven Bergwijn Vincent Janssen Luuk De Jong Noa Lang Wout Werghost