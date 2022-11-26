GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Joao Felix reacts to Portugal victory over Ghana

Published on: 26 November 2022
Joao Felix was pleased with Portugal's victory over Ghana in their 2022 World Cup opener last Thursday in Doha.

The Atletico Madrid forward was on target in the thrilling clash that ended 3-2 at the Stadium 974.

Ronaldo converted the opener from the spot after he was fouled by Mohammed Salisu.

Ghana equalised against the run of play when Andre Ayew, their own veteran striker, fired home from close range, but Portugal immediately responded with quickfire goals from Joao Felix and substitute Rafael Leao before a late Ghana consolation by Osman Bukari.

"In the first half they were very organized. They got a lot behind. We had a few occasions, we didn't do it, but we could have done it, that's the truth.

“After the goal we still had a few opportunities. They scored a goal out of nowhere, we had to come back the game and luckily, we ended up winning. And very well", he explained in statements to 'CNN'.

Portugal will hope to secure qualification on Monday with victory against Uruguay.

 

