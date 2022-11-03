World Cup 2022: John Paintsil says Ghana will reach final in Qatar 

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil believes Ghana will reach the final of the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar.

Paintsil helped Ghana qualify for first World Cup in 2006, and was a key member of the squad that reached the last eight in the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

The 41-year-old believes that the Black Stars' three previous World Cup appearances have prepared them well for success in Qatar.

"Ghana is experienced at the World Cup now and I believe we [Ghana] will reach the final. I believe it from the bottom of my heart,” he told Joy Sports.

The Black Stars are in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

They begin their campaign on November 24th against the Europeans, then play South Korea on November 28th before concluding the group stages on December 2, 2022, against Uruguay.

The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.