World Cup 2022: Jojo Wollacott should be Ghana's first choice goalkeeper- Joe Carr 

Former Ghana goalkeeper Joe Carr has opted for Charlton Atletico goalkeeper Joe Wollacott to be the first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars going into the World Cup.

The former Swindon Town goalkeeper has been the first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars for some time after Richard Ofori was sidelined due to injury.

Wollacott was in post as Ghana qualified ahead of Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs in March.

According to Joe Carr, Coach Otto Addo should maintain the English-born Ghana goalkeeper in post as the first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup due to consistency.

“Among the goalkeepers, Jojo Wollacott has kept more matches for the national team in recent times, so I believe he is the right man to be in post for Ghana at the World Cup”

“We cannot use any other goalkeeper for try and error sake. In the absence of Wollacott, Richard Ofori should in post. I remember Ofori was our number one but he has missed out at the moment.

"So, ideally, Ofori should serve as the backup goalkeeper to Wollacott” he said.

Ghana will open their World Cup account against Portugal before taking Uruguay and South Korea respectively.