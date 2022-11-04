World Cup 2022: Joseph Paintsil confirmed in Ghana's provisional squad 

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil has been officially named in Ghana's provisional squad for the World Cup as exclusively reported by GHANAsoccernet.com

The 24-year-old makes a return to the team after missing out on the September friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

As reported by Ghana's biggest football website, the speedy winger had been contacted by the technical handlers of the team ahead of the provisional squad announcement.

“I am in the pre-selection. I hope to be among the 26 in the final selection,” he told voetbalkrant

“It will be announced within a week or so. My goal and my assist may also be important with a view to the World Cup.”

The in-form Ghanaian wideman has enjoyed an explosive start to the season, notching six goals and providing four assists in the Belgian Jupiler League.

Paintsil is hoping to make the final list which will be announced on November 10, 2022.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Black Stars begin their campaign agianst Portugal on November 24, 2022.